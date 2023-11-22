Lawyers representing Governor Abba Yusuf and the Court of Appeal are at odds over conflicting details in the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment

The controversy deepens as the legal teams are engaged in a dispute over the acceptance of fresh processes

However, a Supreme Court appeal is underway to address the conflicting aspects of the appellate court judgment

Kano state, Kano - Lawyers representing Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state and justices of the Court of Appeal were at loggerheads over the contradictory certified true copy (CTC) of the judgment sacking him from office.

Abba Yusuf's legal team and the appeal court judges have reacted differently to the controversial CTC document. Photo credit: @Kyusufabba

Governor Yusuf's lawyers, appeal court judges disagree over the CTC document

The latest twist to the judgment CTC controversy arose after both sides rejected the service of fresh processes involved in the matter.

As reported by Daily Trust, Governor Yusuf’s lawyers filed a fresh notice of appeal before the Supreme Court, seeking to uphold only the aspect of the judgment which is in their favour and overturn parts that are not.

However, the staff of the Court of Appeal refused service of the processes at the court, forcing the legal team to proceed to the Kano Division of the court where same was accepted with revenue collector’s receipt number: 13164334.

Meanwhile, officials of the Court of Appeal sent letters to counsels to all the parties in the matter to return the CTCs for correction, which Governor Yusuf’s lawyers also refused service.

