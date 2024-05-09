An Islamic cleric, Ahmed Ojo, has been arrested by the police for allegedly setting his wife’s house ablaze in Ekiti state

Ojo reportedly burnt down the house after his wife refused to join him in observing a late-night prayer

The wife said she noticed the Islamic cleric was drunk when he returned house and started asking her to join him for the 11pm prayer

Isua Ijesa, Ekiti state - Operatives of the Ekiti state police command have arrested an Islamic cleric, Ahmed Ojo, for allegedly setting his wife’s house ablaze in the Egbe Odo area of Isua Ijesa.

The wife, Bosede Afolabi, disclosed that the incident happened on April 27 after she refused to join him in observing a late-night prayer.

Bosede said her husband requested that they observe a prayer around 11 which she declined because she was tired.

As reported by The Punch, Bosede said her refusal got her husband angry, who started causing trouble.

She said she noticed he was drunk which prompted her to invite neighbours to appease him but it all proved futile.

The wife said she later left the house to sleep at a neighbour’s house.

“At about midnight, a girl from our neighbourhood came to knock on the house to inform us that my house was on fire and that it seemed my husband had set the house on fire.

“I and some neighbours rushed to the scene only to see that the whole building had been engulfed in fire. Before we could get help in putting the fire out, the building had been razed.

Bosede said she has been accommodating the cleric since they got married after her first husband passed away.

“What I observed that night was that he was drunk, which was why I tried to avoid the escalation of the disagreement that ensued on that fateful day. He often comes home drunk sometimes, but we have not had any serious misunderstandings in the past.”

Police confirm arrest of Islamic cleric

The state’s police public relations officer, Sunday Abutu, confirmed that the suspect is in the custody of the police and undergoing investigation at the state’s CID.

