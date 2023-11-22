The NNPP has called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to unravel the mystery and contradictions trailing the certified true copy (CTC) of the Appeal Court's judgement

The judgement which was delivered by a three-man panel led by Justice Moore Adumien on November 17, 2023, has continued to generate reactions

Legit.ng reports that the CTC of the appellate court's verdict released on Tuesday, November 21, appeared to contradict the November 17 ruling that removed Governor Abba Yusuf — prompting condemnation in some quarters

Kano, Kano state - The leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has called on the National Judicial Commission (NJC) to investigate the controversy surrounding the Appeal Court's judgement on the disputed Kano state governorship election.

Legit.ng recalls that the appellate court's verdict which affirmed the tribunal's sack of Governor Abba Yusuf, has generated strong reactions across Nigeria, The Nation reported.

NNPP urges NJC to investigate CTC contradictions

On Wednesday, November 22, the NNPP's national working committee (NWC) called on the NJC to commence an investigation into the judgement as the political situation in Kano continues to attract the attention of Nigerians.

Briefing the press in Abuja, the national secretary of NNPP, Dipo Olayioku, who represented the acting national chairman Abba Kawu Ali, said that the certified true copy (CTC) obtained from the party’s lawyers "clearly showed" that the judgement delivered at the Appeal Court was in favour of Governor Yusuf. Guardian newspaper also noted the NNPP's stance.

Olayioku said:

"We are calling on the National Judicial Council (NJC), to without delay commence investigation to unravel what happened in the matter.

"In addition we call on leaders, elders and other major Stakeholders in the Nigerian project, including the media, to step into this matter to avert the danger this type of signal from the judiciary portends for our democracy in particular, and our country in general."

Appeal Court admits errors in CTC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Umar Bangari, the chief registrar of the Court of Appeal, cleared the air on the controversies surrounding the judgement delivered by the court on the disputed Kano state governorship election.

Bangari stated that what happened in the CTC was a typo error that did not in any way invalidate or change the findings and conclusion of the court concerning the Kano election.

Gov Yusuf approaches Supreme Court

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Yusuf filed an appeal at the Supreme Court to challenge his sack.

This development reportedly comes a day after the Appeal Court released the CTC of the judgement of the contentious Kano state governorship election.

