The recent Appeal Court judgment sacking Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has sparked heightened tensions in Kano state, leading to a planned protest by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) stakeholders on Saturday, November 25.

NNPP to stage protest in Kano state, APC plans a rally on Saturday

This is as a result of the judgement of the Appeal Court which sacked Yusuf and declared the candidate of the APC, Dr. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, as the winner of the March 18 election in the state.

The Gawuna/Garo Campaign Organisation, led by Rabiu Suleiman Bichi, has announced a mass rally by APC supporters, while NNPP stakeholders, influenced by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, also announced a simultaneous mass protest, Daily Trust reported.

Recall that the appeal court on Wednesday insisted that Governor Yusuf was sacked, following controversies that trailed the release of the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement which indicated in one part that Yusuf won the appeal.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday, November 23, at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, the Director-General of the Gawuna/Garo Campaign Organisation, Bichi, said while the NNPP would be staging a mass protest in Kano on Saturday, the APC would organise a mass rally same day.

Bichi said:

“We are also going for a mass rally on Saturday as part of democracy.”

Protest breaks out in Kano over Governor Abba Yusuf's sack, videos emerge

Legit.ng reported earlier that supporters of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) on Wednesday, November 22, took to the streets of Kano state to protest Governor Abba Yusuf's loss at the Appeal Court.

The protesters were subsequently dispersed by men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) with teargas.

The protests followed the certified true copy (CTC) of the judgement which appeared in public domain and seemed contrary to the verdict of the appellate court.

Appeal Court releases CTC of Kano judgement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that five days after its ruling, the Court of Appeal finally released the CTC of the Kano judgement it delivered.

It would be recalled that the verdict regarding the disputed Kano state governorship election was given on Friday, November 17. It favoured the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Nasiru Gawuna.

