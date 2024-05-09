Veteran thespian, Kanayo O. Kanayo who recently announced his first son's debut into Nollywood has given another update

The actor shared a video having a breakfast meal of Custard with beans at 1pm with his son, Clinton

He noted in his caption that his son is gradually learning the ropes, hence the late breakfast due to an all-night shoot

While some claimed that the Nigerian movie industry is more favorable to the women, KOK, a role model to many, begs to differ, as he introduced his first son into the movie making business.

Kanayo O. Kanayo, a Nigerian influential Actor, who has been active in the entertainment industry since the year 1982 gives his fans an insight into what a typical work day represents.

Kanayo O. Kanayo reveals his son is learning the ropes Credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Kanayo O. Kanayo discloses his son is learning the ropes

The veteran is not sparing his son from the intricacies of filmmaking. In an update he gave through his official Instagram page, he made it known that some consequences of his profession was working through the night, and eating very late.

Hence the reason for their 1pm late lunch. But according to him, his son is learning the ropes.

"My son is learning the ropes. We are eating breakfast at 1pm due to a tight morning filming schedule. Ka Onyeze Mbaise mara na ihe ana eme adiro easy. That he may know that nothing good comes easy"

Recall that actor had, some days ago, introduced his son, Clinton to his crew members. The fresh graduate made his Nollywood debut as an assistant Production Manager and would also double as his father's Personal Assistant.

The living in bondage actor has online users commenting under his post after he gave a report of his Clinton's progress. Here are some comments below:

"Not only do you both look alike, you eat alike."

"This boy no know wetin God do for am."

"I love everything about you sir, my no.1 actor."

"Like father like son see how he is sooo fine."

"Your relationship with your son “Onyeze Mbaise” reminds me of the powerful movie you starred “Ikemefuna” showing on Netflix. It’s quite an insightful movie"

"Apprenticeship is the most efficient model for knowledge transfer. Proven over and over again. Una Dey do well"

"Hmmm the title of the movie is “Midnight crush” even love making is done in the after hours and when the eagle lands. Hmmmm hmm ok."

"I love the bond and impact you’re instilling on the young man it will stand the taste of time."

"I'm Loving This."

"True son of his father, and the guy is so cool."

KOK's 62nd birthday entrance sparked reactions

Kanayo O. Kanayo marked his 62nd birthday in style on Monday, April 29, 2024. The role model was accompanied by some masquerades who surrounded him while entering the venue in a viral video.

It was also reported by Legit.ng that a traditional flutist was also seen in front of the masquerade who joined hands together to prevent any other person from touching the actor.

