A Nigerian man has been selected as one of the 2024 Knight-Hennessy Scholars at Stanford University

David Akanmu finished as the best-graduating student at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), bagging a perfect CGPA of 5.0

David would be pursuing a PhD at Stanford University, majoring in Energy Science and Engineering

A graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has bagged a scholarship to pursue his PhD in the USA.

David Akanmu performed exceedingly well as a student in UNILAG, graduating as the best student in 2024.

David was the best-graduating student of UNILAG in 2024.

David studied engineering at UNILAG between 2017 and 2022. During the 54th convocation in January 2024, he was the school's valedictorian.

The brilliant scholar is about to embark on another academic pursuit abroad after being selected as a 2024 Knight-Hennessy Scholar.

An announcement on Tuesday, May 7, indicated that David was one of the five Africans selected for the scholarship at Stanford University.

UNILAG released a statement about David's academic prowess on its website, noting that he has made the school proud.

UNILAG says it is the only African university with a student among the 90 cohorts.

The school said:

"University of Lagos (UNILAG), Nigeria has underscored its position as an international springboard for success as the Best Graduating Student (BGS)/Valedictorian at its 54th Convocation Ceremonies, David Akanmu has been selected as a 2024 Knight-Hennessy Scholar. The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, OON, FAS, on behalf of University Senate, and community congratulates David Akanmu on this feat."

At the 2024 UNILAG convocation ceremony, David graduated with a perfect CPGA of 5.0.

When he posted his story on X, it went viral, attracting a lot of congratulatory messages from Nigerians.

At Stanford University, David will be pursuing a PhD in Energy Science and Engineering.

