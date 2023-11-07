Senator Neda Imasuen said Nigerians are criticising LP lawmakers unjustly for not rejecting the plan to buy sports utility vehicles

Imasuen said the LP lawmakers are too few to stop the plan to buy SUVs for members of the National Assembly

According to the LP senator, Imasuen said he has not received any vehicle and none has been offered to him

Edo state, Benin City - A Labour Party Senator, representing Edo Central, Neda Imasuen, said the opposition party cannot stop the plan by the National Assembly to buy sports utility vehicles (SUV) allegedly worth N160m for each lawmaker.

Imasuen said it is unfair for Nigerians to criticise LP lawmakers for not rejecting the plan, The Punch reported.

Senator Imasuen said LP lawmakers don't have the number to stop SUVs purchase

He argued that LP lawmakers in the National Assembly are too few to stop the plan to buy luxury vehicles.

He stated this while speaking with journalists at the weekend in Benin City, Edo state capital.

As reported by BusnessDay, Imasuen noted that the eight LP senators cannot sway the majority of lawmakers from backing down on the plan to buy luxury vehicles.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, said:

“I want to say that I have not received any vehicle and none has been offered to me. However, we are in a democracy where the majority will have their way and the minority will have their say.

“We can only say what we believe is the right thing to do in the parliament; we are just eight senators, amid 109 senators. So, those who have zeroed in on Labour Party senators. I think it is very unfair.

“Assuming 109 vehicles are given to senators and eight rejected them, can you please tell me what significance that will be to the budget or the overall image of the National Assembly?

He added:

It is supposed to be a working vehicle for senators. If we were to vote on it today, the eight Labour Party senators will vote against it but it doesn’t stop it because the 101 senators will vote yes. Even if we reject it, who takes it, are they going to return it to the manufacturers?”

Labour Party Lawmakers Shun Abure, Set to Collect SUVs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that LP lawmakers in the National Assembly took a final decision regarding the official car gift given to them by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The LP legislators turned a deaf ear to the advice of the party's national chairman, Julius Abure, not to be a part of the luxury official vehicles planned for legislators.

Speaking on the matter, on Thursday, October 19, the lawmaker representing Delta Aniocha North and South, Ngozi Okolie, said Abure's demands were unrealistic, mainly because he had yet to provide them with alternatives to carry out their jobs.

Senate Justifies Purchase of Luxury Vehicles

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Services, Sunday Karimi, explained the reason behind the decision to buy luxury cars for lawmakers.

Karimi said the National Assembly decided to get the luxury cars because of durability and maintenance over the period of four years.

The lawmaker added that Nigerians were picking on lawmakers but ignoring some ministers, who have more than three Land Cruisers, Prado and other vehicles.

