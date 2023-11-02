Peter Obi has blamed bad leadership and accountability for the current predicament Nigeria has found itself in

The Labour Party bannerman, at a public lecture in Benin, Edo State, also noted that Nigeria should not be poor because of its numerous resources

He also stated that Nigerians have some of the brightest brains in the world, and provisions should be made to exploit them to the benefit of the country

Benin, Edo - Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, acknowledged that he isn't flawless and believes there's nothing fundamentally wrong with Nigeria.

He praised the country for its rich land, favourable climate, abundant resources, and the quality of its people.

Peter Obi has blamed bad leadership as the major problem in Nigeria. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi

Obi made these remarks during his address at the Edo Policy Roundtable event, held at the Bishop Kelly Pastoral Centre in Benin, Edo State, on Thursday, November 2.

As reported by The Nation, Obi said:

“I am not a saint, and I am not a criminal. I have never done anything that is wrong. I have served the state (Anambra), and I have served in the private sector. Today, we are going through difficulties (in Nigeria). If you do not plan, you have planned to fail.

"There is nothing wrong with Nigeria. Nigeria has one of the best in terms of land, weather, and God-given resources, and it has some of the best people in the world, but the only thing God has not given Nigeria is leadership. If we have good leaders in this country, we will do better."

"Nigeria has no reason to be poor" - Peter Obi

Obi also noted the fact that Nigeria is in its current state because of bad leadership and that leadership is the only missing piece to create a better Nigeria for the now and the future.

He said:

“A country as Nigeria has no reason to be poor if not because of leadership. We have more resourceful young people in Nigeria.

"We have leadership in Nigeria that is engulfed in wasteful consumption but no production. When you move from consumption to production, you will create jobs for the people.”

The event, themed "The Contemporary Nigerian Politics: The Way Forward for Edo State," celebrated the LP's national chairman, Julius Abure, and was attended by notable figures, including Abia State's Governor, Alex Otti.

The keynote speaker, Dr Yunusa Tanko, expressed confidence that Peter Obi could become Nigeria's president, though the timing remained uncertain.

