The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has once again suffered another hit following the resignation of one of its top members

Senator Chukwuka Utazi, a renowned lawmaker from the coal city of Enugu state, has decided to dump the party

In his resignation note submitted on Sunday, November 5, he revealed that the ideals that attracted him to the party had faded

FCT, Abuja - Chukwuka Utazi, the former Enugu-North Senator, has cited his departure from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) by stating that the party's original principles and values, which initially drew him in, have faded into obscurity.

After serving the district from 2015 to 2023, he formally submitted his resignation to Chief Robert Ezeagu, the PDP Chairman in Nkpologu Ward, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, on a Sunday, November 5.

Senator Utazi ended his association with the PDP after nearly a decade. Photo Credit: Senator Chukwuka Utazi

Source: Facebook

As reported by Punch, Senator Utazi's resignation letter reads partly:

“It is with reservation that I resign my membership of the People’s Democratic Party which I had the privilege of being a foundation member at its inception in 1998.

“The reason being that those ideals that attracted me to the party have since receded into oblivion leaving me with no option but to leave and find another party that will afford me ample opportunity to operate maximally and contribute to national development.

“I am therefore wishing you all well as you continue to work hard to eke out a living in the best way possible under the present circumstances. Thanks for your understanding and cooperation so far.”

The former senator, on the other hand, chose not to reveal his future political plans.

