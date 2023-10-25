The Nigerian Senate has justified its plan to purchase luxury cars for lawmakers in the National Assembly

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Services, Sunday Karimi, said Nigerians focus more on lawmakers while some ministers have more than three SUVs

Karimi stated this while reacting to the public outburst following the decision of the House of Representatives to purchase SUVs valued at 160 million naira each

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Services, Sunday Karimi, has explained the reason behind the decision of the leadership of the two chambers of the National Assembly to buy luxury cars for lawmakers.

As reported by Channels TV, Karimi said the National Assembly decided to get the luxury cars because of durability and maintenance over the period of four years.

Senator says minister has more than 3 vehicles compare to lawmakers Photo credit: Nigerian senate

Source: UGC

He stated this while justifying the planned purchase of luxury vehicles for lawmakers despite public outbursts.

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday, October 24 in Abuja, the lawmaker added that Nigerians were picking on lawmakers but ignoring some ministers, who have more than three Land Cruisers, Prado and other vehicles, Vanguard reported.

“Somebody that is a Minister has more than three land cruisers, Prado and other vehicles and you are not asking them questions, why us? And these vehicles that you see, go to Nigeria roads today, If I go home once, my senatorial district, I come back spending a lot on my vehicles because our roads are bad. Am I talking to somebody?"

There has been a public outcry following the disclosure that members of the House of Representatives were set to take delivery of SUVs valued at 160 million naira each.

Senate lists bad roads, other reasons they opt for Landcruiser for 469 lawmakers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Senate explained why 469 federal lawmakers would get Prado Landcruiser Sports Utility Vehicles while dismissing the criticism that followed the revelation of the vehicles to be purchased.

Karimi dismissed the public outcry about the move, adding that he was disappointed about the media frenzy that greeted the revelation of the vehicles, which has now become a culture of the legislature.

Reps conclude plans for official vehicles amid nationwide hardship

Legit.ng earlier reported that the House of Representatives has announced its readiness to distribute vehicles to 360 members of the Green Chamber.

Akin Rotimi, the chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, noted that the operational vehicles would remain the property of the National Assembly until the lawmakers' tenure expires.

The development is coming at a time when many Nigerians are lamenting about the hardship in the country as a result of the fuel subsidy removal and the government telling people to endure.

Source: Legit.ng