The Presidency announced on Friday, November 3, that France will return $150 million stolen by former Nigerian military leader General Sani Abacha.

President Bola Tinubu expressed gratitude for France's decision during a meeting with France's Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna.

President Tinubu told the envoy of the French President that the recovered Abacha loot would be judiciously channelled to developmental projects. Photo Credit: NESG

A statement by the special adviser to the President on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said President Tinubu praised the improving relations between Nigeria and France, highlighting the progress made since his visit to Paris after taking office.

He emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation in politics and the economy and welcomed their collaboration on climate change, economic integration, education, and culture.

He said:

“Thank you for the good news on the return of Abacha loot. We appreciate your effective cooperation concerning the return of Nigeria’s money. It will be judiciously applied in attaining our development objectives.”

Nigeria, France signs €100m pact to boost ICT, creative art industry

Tinubu acknowledged the signing of a €100 million agreement to support Nigeria's i-DICE program, which promotes investment in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Creative Arts Industries.

The agreement was signed by the Nigerian Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Technology, Dr. 'Bosun Tijani, and the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

The French minister conveyed President Emmanuel Macron's goodwill and expressed France's willingness to expand cooperation with Nigeria in various sectors.

She also extended a formal invitation to President Bola Tinubu to attend the upcoming Paris Peace Forum.

Regarding the Abacha loot, the French Presidential Envoy explained that the repatriation followed the completion of legal processes.

She said:

“It was a long process, but we are glad that it was concluded. Sometimes, justice may be slow, but this is a very good achievement.”

