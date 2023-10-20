Legislators under the platform of the Labour Party have decided to accept the official vehicles awarded to them by Bola Tinubu

The lawmakers explained that they would accept the car gift due to their oversight functions, noting it would aid their jobs

Meanwhile, Abure’s statement had described the plan as insensitive and urged Labour Party lawmakers not to accept the luxury vehicles

Lawmakers under the platform of the Labour Party (LP) in the National Assembly have taken a final decision regarding the official car gift given to them by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The LP legislators have turned a deaf ear to the advice of the party's national chairman, Julius Abure, not to be a part of the luxury official vehicles being planned for legislators.

Speaking on the matter, on Thursday, October 19, the lawmaker representing Delta Aniocha North and South, Ngozi Okolie, told The Punch that Abure’s demands were unrealistic, particularly because he had yet to provide them with alternatives to carry out their jobs.

Okolie maintained that such vehicles are a necessity considering the nature of their oversight functions in the polity.

The LP lawmaker disclosed further that Nigerians were quick to attack legislators over things like this, whereas politicians at the state level get more benefits than federal lawmakers, The Nigerian Tribune added.

Source: Legit.ng