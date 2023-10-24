Edwin Clark has asked that Abia, Imo and Ondo states be removed from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

In an emerging story, Clark said the mentioned states were included in the first place in the 2000 NDDC Act for convenience

Clark described their inclusion in NDDC as political aberration while calling on President Bola Tinubu to re-enact a new bill for Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Edo and Akwa Ibom states

The former national commissioner, Edwin Clark, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remove Abia, Imo and Ondo states from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Clark called on Tinubu to re-enact a new bill for the oil production that is Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Edo and Akwa Ibom, The Nation reported.

The Ijaw leader said Abia, Imo and Ondo states inclusion was a political aberration and for convenience in the first place in the 2000 NDDC Act

“Don’t scrap, accord special attention to PAP”, Clark tells Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the decision-makers in the Niger Delta region defended the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) boss.

The critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta region unanimously resolved that the PAP has brought relative and sustainable peace for oil and gas activities to thrive, a situation which is in the overall well-being of the national economy.

The elder statesman and south-south leader, Edwin Clark, said this in a communique signed by the Pan Niger Delta Forum(PANDEF) Board of Trustees Secretary, Godknows Igali and made available to journalists on Thursday, August 24.

Clark petitions EFCC over alleged misappropriation of N1trn by Okowa

Clark petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the former governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, for allegedly misappropriating N1 trillion of the 13% oil derivation fund for the state.

The 13% derivation fund comes from the federation account to oil-producing communities through state governments, as contained in section 162 (2) of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution (amended).

He stated that the federal government usually bears the brunt of the lack of development in the south-south region, not knowing that the governors in the area are the catalyst behind the region's shortcomings.

"Okowa is a Betrayer", Edwin Clark Breathes Fire

Clark described Okowa as a betrayer on Thursday, February 2.

He claimed that Okowa out of selfishness accepted to become Atiku's running mate in the coming election and by that sinned against his colleagues in the southern region, an act which he believes demands an apology.

