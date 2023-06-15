Chief Edwin Clark, in his viral interview on Arise TV, revealed more events that transpired in Delta State during the tenure of ex-Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

According to Clark, the immediate past governor misappropriated the sum of N1 trillion of state funds

He stated that the fund was obtained from the 13 per cent derivation fund released by the federal government to oil-producing states

Renowned nationalist and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark have petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the former governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, for allegedly misappropriating N1 trillion of the 13 per cent oil derivation fund for the state.

The 13 per cent derivation fund comes from the federation account to oil-producing communities through state governments as contained in section 162 (2) of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Chief Edwin Clark accused ex-governor Ifeanyi Okowa on national TV during a live interview. Photo Credit: Edwin Clark, Ifeanyi Okowa

The elder statesman made the allegation on Wednesday, June 14, during an interview on Arise TV's breakfast programme, 'The Morning Show.'

He stated that the federal government usually bears the brunt of the lack of development in the south-south region, not knowing that the governors in the area are the catalyst behind the region's shortcomings.

As reported by Premium Times, ex-Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, in November 2022, revealed that the federal government had paid a backlog of oil derivation funds to the oil-producing states in the country.

Garba Shehu, the spokesperson to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, further confirmed this revelation.

Shehu was reported to have released details of the settlement, and it was confirmed that Delta received the sum of N296.63 billion, the highest allocation received by a state.

Making further claims about ex-governor Okowa's activities, Chief Clark said:

“He (Okowa) said he had been spending the money. The answer they gave me was that they spent N5 billion on paying pensioners. How does that come under 13 percent?

“And they also spent the money building a university in Okowa’s village.”

During the interview, Clark said he wrote a letter to Okowa and copied the EFCC alleging that the ex-governor ran a private commercial bank, Premium Bank, which he allegedly used to lodge all the derivation funds.

He said:

“I also mentioned in the letter that he (Okowa) has 13 companies. I told him he put the 13 percent (derivation funds) into these 13 companies and let him deny it.”

“So, Okowa has embezzled our money. It’s not even accounted for in his annual budget.”

Okowa replies to Clark's allegations

Reacting to the allegations of Clark, the commissioner for information under Okowa's administration Charles Aniagwu said there was no ounce of truth in them.

He said Clark is only influenced by his political affiliations and views, noting that it affects his judgment and sentiments.

He said:

“Everything he (Clark) mentioned in that interview is not the true position of things. When you have 13 percent derivation coming into an oil-producing state, that is part of the revenue they use in running the state

“It is not 13 percent for oil-producing communities. It is for the state; otherwise, we would have elevated it to the level of oil-producing families.”

