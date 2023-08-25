Niger Delta stakeholders have hailed the Presidential Amnesty Programme under the leadership of Major-General Barry Ndiomu

Ijaw leader and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, said the Interim Administrator of the PAP, has promoted sustainable development and peace for oil and gas activities to thrive

The stakeholders, however, called on the federal government headed by President Bola Tinubu to accord special attention to the Presidential Amnesty Programme

Rivers state, PortHarcourt - The decision-makers in the Niger Delta region have defended the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) boss.

The critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta region unanimously resolved that the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has brought relative and sustainable peace for oil and gas activities to thrive, a situation which is in the overall well-being of the national economy, Daily Trust reported.

The elder statesman and south-south leader, Edwin Clark, said this in a communique signed by the Pan Niger Delta Forum(PANDEF) Board of Trustees Secretary, Godknows Igali and made available to journalists on Thursday, August 24, The Punch reported.

As reported by The Cable, the stakeholders reaffirmed that the Amnesty Programme, which was instituted by late ex-President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2009, has played a major role in bringing peace, security and stability to the Niger Delta region, which at the time was challenged by an upsurge of militant activities.

The leaders however urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government not to scrap the programme rather he should pay strong attention to it, as it is pivotal to economic growth in the oil-rich region and Nigeria in general, Vanguard report added.

Presidential amnesty boss debunks corruption allegation

The leadership of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has issued a fresh warning to defamers.

PAP, in a statement signed by its senior assistant on media, Freston Akpor, on Monday, August 7, threatened to sue those who employ falsehoods to defame the agency and its chief executive, Major-General Barry Ndiomu.

Akpor in the statement, also urged security agencies to arrest those spreading falsehood to undermine peace in the Niger Delta region.

Bayelsa: APC Elders break silence on call for General Ndiomu’s sack

Prominent Elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state have cleared the air regarding the call for the sack of the Amnesty Boss.

While reacting to the report making rounds on the internet, the APC stalwarts disclosed that they did not at any time call for the sack of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu Rtd.

