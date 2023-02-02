Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has been urged to apologise to southern Nigeria for agreeing to be Atiku Abubakar's running mate ahead of the coming election

The call came on Thursday, February 2, from an Ijaw leader and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark

Clark who accused Okowa of embezzling Delta state's funds said it was selfishness on Okowa's part to accept the vice presidential slot of the PDP

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Delta - The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has been described as a betrayer.

This description came from the elder statesman and an Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, on Thursday, February 2, The Nation reports.

Clark called on Okowa to apologise to southern Nigeria (Photo: @IAOkowa, @Edwin_Akankwasa)

Source: Twitter

Clark claimed that Okowa out of selfishness accepted to become Atiku's running mate in the coming election and by that sinned against his colleagues in the southern region, an act which he believes demands an apology.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“I can therefore understand why you have deliberately and immorally betrayed your colleagues of Southern Nigeria and the people for your own selfish ambition by wanting to land on a safer ground by accepting to serve as running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“No, by God’s grace your prayer will not be answered. Perhaps, you have forgotten the gravity of the offence you have committed against the people of Southern Nigeria.”

Making an allegation against the Delta governor, Clark asked him to account for the expenditure of 13% of N250 billion as derivation fund received by the state.

The aged national also claimed that Okowa spent a part of the money on infrastructural development of his village at the expense of other oil-rich communities desperately in need of help.

Finally, PDP lists qualities that made Atiku select Okowa ahead of Wike, others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) through the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, has listed some of the qualities that made the party settle for Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta state governor, as the running mate to Atiku Abubakar.

Ayu made this known when he inaugurated the Ogheye Floating Market in the Warri north local government area of the state.

Going further, he said the PDP also decided to reward Delta state with the VP position after the primary.

Source: Legit.ng