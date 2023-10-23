All eyes will be on the off-cycle gubernatorial polls in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States on Saturday, November 11

President Bola Tinubu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been tasked to correct the ills of the 2023 general elections

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, anti-corruption advocate Auwal Rafsanjani said it's an opportunity for INEC and the Tinubu administration to redeem their image

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been told they have another chance at redemption in the upcoming off-cycle governorship polls in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi State.

The Chairman board of Amnesty International, Nigeria, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, stated this in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

The Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Guber Elections 2023 is slated for Saturday, November 11. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/CISLAC

Source: Facebook

Rafsanjani stated this while referencing the shortcomings of the 2023 general elections marred by a series of electoral fraud that contravenes the statutory provisions of the electoral laws.

He said:

"For INEC and Tinubu, this is an opportunity to demonstrate to Nigerians that there's a political will to begin to allow transparent and responsible elections to happen in Nigeria.

"I think INEC needs to redeem itself by staying away from anything that would create doubts in the minds of Nigerians."

The anti-corruption enthusiast described the upcoming off-cycle polls as "a test of integrity for both INEC and the government of Bola Tinubu."

He stated it would be a golden opportunity for Tinubu's administration to demonstrate the willingness to allow credible elections.

Rafsanjani slams INEC over Kano Guber tribunal's verdict

Rafsanjani also condemned the governorship tribunal's decision that was ruled in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

He alleged that the electoral body plotted "with the politicians desperate to change the result and smuggle over 1000,000 votes, claiming that those votes were not certified."

Rafsanjani urged that INEC redeemed its image in the eyes of the electorates and Nigerians in the forthcoming off-cycle governorship polls.

Ododo or Ajaka: Analyst predicts winner of Kogi polls between APC and SDP candidate

Meanwhile, a prediction has been made that there might be an upset in the Kogi State gubernatorial elections.

In an exclusive chat, public affairs commentator and security expert Dr Abubakar San told Legit.ng that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) might lose.

He stated that the popularity of Murtala Ajaka, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), is a threat to APC's Usman Ododo.

Source: Legit.ng