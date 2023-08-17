84-year-old man, Gabriel Ahuwa, has confessed that he killed his wife for refusing to have sex with him

The octogenarian, who has been arrested by the police said he heard that pastors were sleeping with his wife

The suspect said he killed his 75-year-old wife with a cutlass out of anger for always denying him sex

Edo state, Benin City - An 84-year-old man, Gabriel Ahuwa, has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing his 75-year-old wife for refusing to sleep with him in Edo state.

The state police spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, disclosed this while parading Ahuwa and other 197 suspects, PM News reported.

Police arrest 84-year-old Edo man who kills 75-year-old wife for refusing to sleep with him Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Ahuwa accused his late wife of sleeping with pastors while she denied him sex anytime he asks her for it.

The father of seven children confessed to having killed his wife with a cutlass out of anger.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said:

“So on Saturday last week in the afternoon, in the house, I picked up a cutlass and [cut] her all over her body. I did it in anger because she is not obeying me and I want people to know of it.”

He stated this while speaking with newsmen while being paraded by the police.

Pastors were sleeping with my wife

The octogenarian alleged that pastors were sleeping with his wife and he doesn't have money to patronize prostitutes

He added:

“My wife is not listening to me, anytime I asked her to come and sleep with me she always declines. We have seven children together, five boys and two g*rls.

“I reported the matter to my family and her family, but she failed to listen to them and continue her old ways, and I was hearing information that pastors were sleeping with her.

“Each time I demanded for sex, either she would tell me she is sick or she has an ulcer, yet I am hearing rumour that she is sleeping with other men and I don’t have money to carry prostitutes.”

Panic As gunmen invade church, kill pastor’s wife in PDP-controlled state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that suspected assassins invaded the God’s Vineyard of Grace Dominion Assembly, and attacked the pastor of the church, Reverend Samuel Chinyereugo, in Benin, Edo State.

In the process, they shot and killed Mrs Peace Chinyereugo, the wife of the pastor.

Horror as prominent pastor butchered to death in Ondo state, wife injured

A labourer, Muhammed Musa, has confessed that he macheted a pastor, Dada Itopa, on his farm in Ipele, Owo council area of Ondo state, because a herbalist demanded a fresh human head from him.

According to a report on Monday, August 14, the pastor’s wife, Bose Dada, was also injured in the horrific attack.

Source: Legit.ng