Nigerian singer Portable has revealed how his wife Bewaji came into his life by taking care of him and spending on him after his first wife disappointed him

On Thehonestbunch podcast, the Zazu crooner added that even though he has other women, they all know his wife is the first in his palace

Portable also revealed how Bewaji suffered with him, and in return, he made her strong and takes care of her

Portable's popular wife Bewaji was not his first, according to him, his first wife disappointed him and Bewaji was there taking care of him in a bid to secure her future.

The singer was a guest on Nedu's Thehonestbunch podcast and he disclosed that he is allowed to marry as many women as he wants as he has lost count of his lovers.

Portable gushes over Bewaji as his number one

Portable further said that he takes care of Bewaji well because she has suffered with him, believed he was not mad when the world though so and she is the number one in his life.

According to him, any woman he marries or gets pregnant knows that they can't be in a competition with Bewaji.

The singer revealed at several times, the women he cheated with his wife on would give him money simply because of how he takes care of Bewaji.

On how he met her, Portable said his wife used to be his daughter but she would send him money, he saw that she liked him and decided to discard his first wife.

The singer's statement got people sharing mixed reactions over how disloyal he is to his wife, Bewaji.

olardunie:

"Confidently spewing rubbish."

lasherybyella:

"Manipulator, controller, abuser you name it …. Dirty thing."

sheis_.sally:

"It’s how these sick men always misquote the Quran to justify their irresponsible behavior ‍♀️"

enfant_d_lumiere:

"She believe in you but u marry more after her.....oloooobushon! Make him gerrout."

shagbakwase_tarem:

"Chai, see wetin women dey allow themselves go through. Chai!"

ms_alesh:

"Asabi simple up and coming actress in the mudportable don clear am bewaji is still his favorite wahala."

fav.hairline:

"Hmmmm it the mentality for me Yoruba women sha."

olamide_____28:

"Na why he always collect her phone "

sheisbrownsugar12_:

"Understanding wife "

Is Portable dating late Alaafin's wife?

Rumours made the rounds that the Zazu Zeh crooner and the royal widow were an item and he addressed the claims.

According to the music star, claims that he has a child with Queen Dami is false and that her children were fathered by the late Alaafin.

The music star said he later heard of the king’s death. According to him, after a king is a king. He explained that if the Alaafin had not passed on, people would never have seen him relating with Queen Dami because he doesn’t follow people’s wives.

