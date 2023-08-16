A displeased Nigerian woman has dragged her son's school teacher online over how her boy's book was marked

Sharing his answer booklet, she urged netizens to analyse the matter with her, as she defended her son

While many people, who went through his booklet, thought the teacher was inconsiderate, some criticised her son's handwriting

A Nigerian woman, Jacinta Adeyemi has employed the court of public opinion over her displeasure with her JSS1 son's school teacher.

Adeyemi shared parts of her son's answer booklet on Facebook as she made a case for her argument that the teacher's marking scheme was harsh.

She felt her son's book was harshly marked. Photo Credit: Vsteyimages, Facebook/Jacinta Adeyemi

Source: Getty Images

Adeyemi said she always complained about it at her son's school but was told she was overreacting. She urged people to anaylse the result with her side by side with the questions asked in the examination.

Adeyemi shared a copy of the exam question paper as well and even transcribed his answers for those who couldn't understand her son's handwriting.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"...Each time I complain in my boys school it looks like I am over reacting. Even if the child did not get the exact definition given by the teacher, was he wrong?

"This is not the first time we are having this issue," her lamentation read in part.

Some people defended the teacher, just as others thought the student was harshly judged.

People comment on the woman's concern

Ike Ifeoma Prisilia said:

"The way some schools employ some si!ly and du!mb people in the place of a teacher ehn.

"What in God's name is the meaning of what he or she marked here?

"Soo, lipstick is not part of make up."

Loveth Loveth said:

"Firstly, u should be ashamed that ur childs handwriting is like ebe okuko boro nsi.

"New generation mumu mother, u want d teacher to score him even without him getting d answer d exact way she wanted.

"If them give am that mark, how him wan take seat up?"

Hrm Queen Ekemini Udoessien said:

"Well, the marking is bad in that it may discourage the child.

"However,I’ve marked WAEC and for his own good, please encourage him to learn definitions word for word. That’s how WAEC (both junior and senior) is marked. The earlier the better."

Yakubu Rukaya said:

"I teach also. For a Jss1 seating for third term, I will give half marks for his attempts but absolute zero is injustice. Though, tell your boy to sit up."

Herdaypojuh Solomon Sunninho said:

"Work on his or her handwriting even my 4years old daughter that will resume primary 1 can write better than that."

Mum sets trap for teachers eating her son's food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had set a trap for teachers eating her son's food in school.

The woman said she always suspected that someone was eating the food of her two-year-old son whom she usually sends to school with a big flask.

Knowing that her son doesn't eat unripe plantain, she packaged it for him in a flash and sent him to school. Surprisingly, he still came home with an empty flask.

Source: Legit.ng