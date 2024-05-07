The minister of state for health, Tunji Alausa, has said Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is developing a healthcare system for citizens

Legit.ng reports that Alausa said President Tinubu is hale and hearty and leading the country in the right direction

Alausa's clarification comes amid concerns about Tinubu's whereabouts in the past few days

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Tunji Alausa, the minister of state for health, has said that President Bola Tinubu is "well and healthy".

Alausa stated this in an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday, May 7, monitored by Legit.ng.

Minister debunks President Tinubu's ill-health rumours. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

According to the minister, contrary to speculations, Tinubu, 72, is not away from Nigeria on medical grounds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Alausa said:

“Let me tell you, we are developing a healthcare system for Nigerians not for the President. We have 220 million Nigerians and that’s what Mr President wants.

“We have a president that is well, that is healthy and leading the country in the right direction."

He added:

“The president is getting some of his care in Nigeria.”

Watch the video below:

Read more on Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Presidency announces date Tinubu will return

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidency on Tuesday, May 7, announced that President Tinubu will return to Nigeria on Wednesday, May 8, from Europe.

According to Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Tinubu, the Nigerian leader will return to Nigeria alongside his aides.

Tuesday, May 7, made it exactly eight days after Tinubu attended the World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) special meeting on global collaboration, growth and energy for development in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, he is yet to return to Nigeria since then.

Source: Legit.ng