The life of a popular pastor's wife in Benin, Edo state capital, has been taken by suspected assassins

This is as gunmen stormed God’s Vineyard of Grace Dominion Assembly, attacked Rev. Samuel Chinyereugo, and killed his wife, Mrs. Peace Chinyereugo

Meanwhile, the police command in the state has confirmed the development and launched a full investigation into the matter

Edo state, Benin-City - Suspected assassins invaded the God’s Vineyard of Grace Dominion Assembly, and attacked the pastor of the church, Reverend Samuel Chinyereugo, in Benin, Edo State.

In the process, they shot and killed Mrs. Peace Chinyereugo, wife of the pastor, PM News reported.

How the pastor's wife was murdered by gunmen in Edo

The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday, August 14, 2023, at the church premises located in Upper Lawani Street, New Benin, Benin City.

Eyewitness gives account

According to eyewitnesses, the man of God who went to visit a friend at the GRA, were trailed by their attackers to the church.

The three armed men alighted from their vehicle and opened fire on the pastor, his wife and his yet-to-be-named assistant.

But on getting close to his church, the assailants were said to have overtaken and blocked their victim’s vehicle.

The trio were rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, where the pastor’s wife was later confirmed dead by the doctor.

Police react as gunmen kill pastor's wife in Edo

Reacting, the Edo police command spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the killings said no arrest has been made so far.

He, however, said that the command has commenced a full-scale investigation to unmask and prosecute the perpetrators, The New Telegraph report added.

