Nigerians have been urged not to patronize fake websites pretending to provide fresh data regarding the withheld UTME results

JAMB made this clarification on Wednesday, May 8, in a terse statement shared on its website (The X platform)

JAMB clarified that its official online portal is the sole authentic source for candidates to check their 2024 UTME results and receive fresh updates, noting that it does not operate an Instagram account

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has sent a message to Nigerians regarding the 64,000 withheld results that are under investigation.

JAMB says it does not have an Instagram account as it continues to investigate the 64,000 withheld UTME results. Photo credit: JAMB official

Source: Facebook

"Beware of fraudulent sites": JAMB warns

The Board, in a post shared on its website via X, clarified that its online portal is the only source for candidates to check their 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results and fresh updates.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

On Wednesday, May 8, JAMB maintained that it "doesn't operate an Instagram account at the moment."

Responding to an enquiry about "sale of ticket on JAMB website results under investigation", JAMB urged UTME candidates to beware of "fraudulent site", insisting it doesn't operate an Instagram account.

JAMB tweeted:

"@PiusEmmanuel15254, kindly be aware that you'd visited a fraudulent site. JAMB doesn't operate any account on Instagram at the moment. You're hereby advised not to pay any individual or organization for any JAMB related services on the social media."

JAMB releases results of additional UTME candidates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB on Tuesday, May 7, released an additional 531 results from the recently conducted UTME.

Benjamin said JAMB proceeded with the screening of over 64,000 withheld results due to cases of examination misconduct.

The additional release of results has taken the total number of UTME results released to 1,842,897.

Source: Legit.ng