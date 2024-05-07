A medical doctor based in Lagos has made a stunning revelation about his activities in the field in a viral video

Shakirudeen, a resident of Ikorodu, who was paraded after his arrest by police authorities, confessed that he carried out surgical operations using a fake certificate allegedly obtained from the OAU

Interestingly, he narrated how he became a professional fake doctor who carried out operations successfully and charged N150,000 per operation

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Shakirudeen, a suspected fake medical practitioner who resides in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, has revealed that he charges N150,000 to perform surgeries on patients with a fake medical certificate from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

Lagos police arrested and paraded a quack doctor with fake MBBS certificate. Image of Police IGP for illustration purpose. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

How Shakirudeen perform operations with fake license

As reported by The Punch, the Zone 2 police command, Onikan, Lagos, arrested a 37-year-old fake medical doctor and practitioner, with suspected forged certificates .

In an interview with TVC, on Tuesday, May 7, he confessed that he was not taught how to perform surgical operations but got the knowledge and experience from his boss.

Shakirudeen, in a video making rounds online, claimed he graduated from the Majidun Grammer School and obtained a Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

How Shakirudeen's fake identity was exposed

He added that he was arrested after his last operation.

Shakirudeen explained thus:

"I have worked somewhere as a nursing assistant for two and half years, the MBBS certificate from OAU in my possession is forged, I have only SSCE from Majidun Grammer School.

"Nobody taught me how to perform surgery, but I used to help my boss then whenever he performed surgery.

"After performing the surgery, the patient has been discharged home, and after like 3 months, the patient came back with police to arrest me.

"The patients survived the surgery, but I don't know why she came back to arrest me.

"I charge N150,000."

Watch the video below

