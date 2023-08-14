Security personnel from Ondo state police command have arrested a 30-year-old man, Muhammed Musa, over the brutal murder of a farmer, Pastor Dada Itopa

Pastor Itopa was cruelly killed on his farm in Ipele in Owo local government area (LGA) of the state

One suspect has been arrested, two others are on the run, while the wife of the pastor who was injured in the attack is in the hospital

Owo, Ondo state - A labourer, Muhammed Musa, has confessed that he macheted a pastor, Dada Itopa, on his farm in Ipele, Owo council area of Ondo state, because a herbalist demanded a fresh human head from him.

According to a report on Monday, August 14, by Vanguard, the pastor’s wife, Bose Dada, was also injured in the horrific attack.

Labourers hack pastor to death in Ondo

The suspect and one other labourer turned against the couple as they were about to start work on the farm they were contracted to work on.

The unexpected happened when Musa pleaded with the pastor to give his machete to them to do the clearing because it was sharper than theirs.

Oblivious of the evil intentions of the labourer, the pastor reportedly handed over the cutlass to the suspect, who, in turn, pounced on him and hacked him to death in the presence of his wife.

The victim’s wife escaped with several degrees of injuries and is presently on admission at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Owo.

A report by Nigerian Tribune quoted Musa as confessing:

"I only macheted the wife while trying to run away but it was my oga (boss) who macheted the Pastor.

“We pretended to agree to work on the Pastor’s farm not knowing that the wife will follow us to the farm.”

Reacting, Funmi Odunlami, the Ondo state police spokesperson, confirmed the incident.

