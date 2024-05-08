Nigerians have been urged to adjust to the policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration

The former spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala gave the admonition

Bwaya said ‘hardships won’t last forever’ as President Tinubu is not insensitive to the plights of the people

FCT, Abuja - The former spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, has explained why Nigerians adjust to the policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Bwala said Nigerians should adjust to Tinubu’s policies because ‘hardships won’t last forever.’

He stated this while reacting to the introduction of a 0.5 cybersecurity levy on all bank transactions in the country.

Cybersecurity levy: Hardships won’t last forever

The lawyer-turned-politician said Tinubu’s administration is not insensitive to the plights of the people.

Bwaya highlighted this while speaking during an interview on Channels TV on Wednesday, May 8.

In the video he posted on his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @BwalaDaniel, he said President Tinubu made the hard and not convenient decision to improve and develop the country.

“Nobody, I think, is in doubt about the fact that when the President took that hard decision, which is a necessary decision, it is not a convenient decision, that there must be a temporary hardship; there must be a period like period of childbirth; there must be a period of inconveniences; there must be a period of personal sacrifices.

“When you are confronted with a period like that, what is required of you is adjustment, because they say trouble doesn’t always last. You will not be in that situation forever. But you will need to adjust. This is the basis of life.”

Peter Obi blasts Tinubu’s govt over cybersecurity levy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi lambasted the administration of President Tinubu over the introduction of a 0.5% cybersecurity levy.

The former Anambra state governor described the 0.5% cybersecurity levy as "milking a dying economy instead of nurturing it to recovery and growth.”

He said it would impoverish Nigerians and make the country’s economic environment less competitive

