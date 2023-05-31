President Bola Tinubu's daughter, Folasade Ojo, has added ‘first daughter of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN)’ to her Twitter bio

The development comes after her father was sworn in as Nigeria's president on Monday, May 29

Tinubu-Ojo updated her bio on Twitter to depict that she is now the first daughter of Nigeria, an action that triggered reactions on social media

FCT, Abuja - Reactions have trailed the addition of the ‘first daughter of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN)’ to the Twitter bio of the Iyaloja-general of Lagos, Mujidat Folasade Tinubu-Ojo.

Following the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of Nigeria, Tinubu-Ojo, who is also the daughter of the new Nigerian leader, edited her bio to describe herself as the first daughter of the African country.

Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, the iyaloja-general of Lagos' addition of ‘first daughter of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN)’ to her Twitter bio, has triggered criticisms. Photo credit: @iyalojatinubu

Source: Twitter

The development has elicited reactions from social media, especially on Twitter, mostly condemnatory.

See some reactions below:

@vikrarebreed wrote:

"What on God's green earth is "First Daughter of the FRN?!"

"God, let us start all over. This madness is getting too much."

Journalist, David Hundeyin wrote while sharing a screenshot of Folasade Tinubu-Ojo's edited bio:

"'Iyaloja General of Nigeria'

"These people legit have no greater ambition than to cut tickets everyday for every Nigerian citizen. Even Buhari was more subtle."

He added:

"We need a new term for this. Maybe "Parasite Feudalism"?

Broadcaster, Oseni Rufai mocked:

"First daughter of FRN! Hahahaha Nigeria ooo."

@MissIgho wrote:

"Folasade Tinubu has updated her bio to read “First Daughter of the FRN”. Lmaooo it’s onnn like popcorn!"

@crealkillah said:

"Na that Iyaloja general rubbish dey irritating pass."

