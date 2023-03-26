Chief Mujidat Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, a daughter of President-elect Bola Tinubu said he cannot undertake the task of governing Nigeria alone

FCT, Abuja - Chief Mujidat Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, a daughter of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has made an appeal to Nigerians to support and pray for her father.

Ahead of the May 29 handover, Ms Tinubu-Ojo said her father needs Nigerians' support and prayer to succeed in leading the country to the promised land.

Mujidat Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, President-elect Bola Tinubu's daughter, solicits Nigerians' support for her dad.

According to Daily Trust, she said this on Saturday, March 25, at the Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADSN) 28th annual Ramadan Lecture and Special Prayer for the Nation held in Abuja.

She said Tinubu's victory in the February 25 elections marked the beginning of work for the president-elect and all Nigerians.

Her words:

“I called on Nigerians to pray and support our president-elect to make him succeed in making Nigeria the best for all.

"He cannot do it alone and Nigerians must support him, even after the elections."

Nigerians react to Mujidat Folashade Tinubu-Ojo's statement

Micheal Amos commented on Facebook:

"He is God chosen to rule Nigeria. No Human being can stop him."

Audu Baba said:

"How on earth will Nigerians support stolen mandate?"

Jamilu Yusuf Dahiru said:

"Giving our votes is enough to tell you he has our support, left for him to do justice and deliver good governance that we voted him for."

Frankbolton R O. Ihonor said:

"Our support can only be relevant when true democracy is the order of the day, and for INEC to uphold our election with sanctity and sincerity with the power vested on them by our constitution for our vote to be counted, and to declare the people's choice."

Muhammad Sani Umar said:

"We are praying for him, he won my heart in his first speech that's full of hope and he humble himself ready to serve. We pray may the God of mercy guide him in alleviating the pains and sufferings of Nigerians."

