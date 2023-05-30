Dr Ope Banwo, a prominent supporter of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu

Banwo said he congratulated President Tinubu on his swearing in because peace is always better than war

However, Peter Obi's supporters, Obidients, have reacted to Banwo's congratulatory message to Tinubu, describing him as a hypocrite

Dr Ope Banwo, a prominent supporter of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu, on his successful swearing-in ceremony as the 16th Nigerian president.

Banwo said despite his reservation with the whole electoral process that produced President Tinubu, he decided to choose peace over war.

He made this known via his Twitter handle @opebanwo on Tuesday, May 30.

He wrote:

“Myself and @NaijaLivesMattr congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his swearing in as President of Nigeria. Despite our continuing reservation with the whole electoral process, we are thankful for a peaceful transition of power even as aggrieved parties continue to peacefully pursue their mandates in our law courts. Peace is ALWAYS better than war. #LongliveNigeria #NaijalivesMatter”

Tinubu inauguration: Obidients react

Supporters of Peter Obi, popularly called the ‘obidients’ have reacted to Banwo’s congratulatory message to President Tinubu.

Julius Ezurike @julsezurike, said he is disappointed with Banwo’s action and considers it a double standard.

“If you don't congratulate him, it doesn't translate to a non-peaceful state. Keeping quiet could have been a much saner option especially on our journey to a new Nigeria. Seems like you are playing double standards. Coming from you, it's disappointing”

Sir G O –LP @Analyst_Godwin, said Banwo committed an offence for congratulating President Tinubu.

“Dr. Ope needs clarification. He needs to find out where he belongs.

“Congratulating a thief is an offense, Sir. Even if the court case didn't produce Peter Obi as the president, I will never congratulate a thief.”

Another Twitter user, pharmzy @pharmsy_canada, asked if Banwo would have congratulated the President if his loved one had been killed during the general election.

“If your loved one was among those killed in the sham election, will you congratulate him?

“Hypocrites everywhere”

AnkaDede LP @AnkaDede, wondered why Banwo could congratulate President Tinubu for a “stolen mandate”

“For real? Waow!! Congratulating a stolen Mandate? Well, start getting ready with your next congratulatory message because #PeterObiIsComing!!! “

Big boost for Peter Obi as court admits documents alleging Tinubu’s indictment for offences in US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has finally succeeded in getting the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja to admit documents in evidence accusing President Bola Tinubu of drug offences in the United States.

The five-member panel led by Haruna Tsammani, on Tuesday, May 30, admitted the documents as exhibits in the case filed by Obi challenging Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election

