FCT, Abuja - The representatives of President Bola Tinubu-led federal government would be meeting with the team of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) today Wednesday, May 31, over the planned removal of fuel subsidy.

According to The Punch, Joe Ajaero, the national president of the NLC, revealed the development in an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday.

What and where Tinubu will meet NLC on fuel subsidy removal

The NLC president maintained that the Labour had made his position known even if the president has good intentions, there must be an alternative on the ground before removing the subsidy.

Ajaero noted that Tinubu should first question and find out the implications of removing the fuel subsidy on common Nigerians on the street.

According to the NLC boss, the alternative that must be provided before removing the subsidy include the repairing of the four refineries and the provision of alternative transportation for Nigerian workers to mention a few.

He then calls for a review of the president's pronouncement, describing it as a law made by humans and can be changed by humans as well.

His statement reads in part:

“Does it bring pleasure to us to say subsidy is gone and people start suffering? Is it not part of leadership for us to look at how the suffering of the people can be reduced?”

Bola Tinubu had on Monday, May 29, reiterated his plan to remove the fuel subsidy, adding that there was no provision for it in the 2023 budget.

"I Pity Tinubu": NLC President speaks on disputes president-elect will inherit

Legit.ng earlier reported that the president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, has pitied the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, over the number of industrial disputes he will inherit from Monday.

Ajaero said the Buhari administration tried to maintain industrial harmony, which was not enough to solve many industrial disputes it was leaving behind.

The NLC president noted that agreement was made with the doctors but not implemented and that the issues with ASUU was not resolved.

