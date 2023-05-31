A Nigerian lawyer, Festus Ogun, has reacted to the new fuel price at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) filling station

Ogun described the new price of N511 per litre at the NNPC filling station as the “Renewed Hope” Nigerians voted for

The human rights lawyer disclosed this alongside the photo of NNPC's new fuel price on Wednesday, May 31, via his Twitter handle

A human rights lawyer, Festus Ogun, has shared a photo of the new petrol price at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) filling station.

Ogun stated that the N511 per litre of fuel at the NNPC filling station is the “Renewed Hope” Nigerians voted for.

Nigerian lawyer reacts to new fuel price at NNPC filling station.

Source: Twitter

He stated this on Wednesday, May 31 via his Twitter handle @mrfestusogun.

He tweed:

“The “Renewed Hope” you voted for.”

Nigerians react to the new NNPC fuel price

Reacting to Ogun’s tweet, a Nigerian, arowolo @drarowolo1, lambasted the Nigerian government for not having palliatives for the people.

“No palliatives, no cushion initiatives. Useless government”

Another Twitter user, Ayoola Akande @AyoAkande07, described the decision to remove fuel subsidy as terrible. He added that there’s no justifiable for it.

He wrote:

“This is terrible!

“Yet some of you will come to justify this act with useless political talk

“Nigeria which way”

Big daddy @Samtiago_chris, commended the administration of President Bola Tinubu for the decision to remove fuel subsidy, describing it as great.

“After removing subsidy... That's great”

Reacting to the new fuel price, Fakay FCA. @kunlekay2002, wrote:

“Thank you.

“God will heal and bless Nigeria.”

Source: Legit.ng