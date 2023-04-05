Kano, Kano - A magistrate in Kano state has ordered a man who owns a bothersome hen that crows loudly in the neighbourhood to be slaughtered.

As reported by Premium Times, the court on Tuesday, April 4, gave the order after two neighbours of the owner of the hen filed a complaint in court seeking redress on the issue.

Legit.ng gathered that their complaint was based on the premise that the hen crows loudly at night disturb their sleep and peace in the neighbourhood.

The hen’s owner, Isyaku Shu’aibu, was ordered to slaughter his hen on or before Friday, April 7.

One of the complainants, Yusuf Muhammed, said the loud crow of Shu’aibu’s hen violated his right to restful sleep.

Meanwhile, Shu’aibu admitted the notoriousness of his hen but appealed to the court to cool its judgment and allow him to slaughter the hen on Friday.

The presiding Magistrate Halima Wali, who heeded Shu’aibu’s plea, ordered that the hen be caged until Friday for slaughtering.

