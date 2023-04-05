Lagos, Ikeja - A new update has emerged over the ongoing alleged manslaughter case involving the Chrisland Schools, Opebi Lagos as the defendant and the Lagos state government as the prosecutor over the death of Whitney Adeniran, a 12-year-old pupil of the school.

According to the Nigerian Tribune Magistrate, Olabisi Fajana granted Chrisland Schools access to the initial autopsy on the deceased.

Chrisland Schools would now have samples of the autopsy test conducted on Whitney Adeniran for an independent forensic evaluation. Photo: Chrisland Schools

The court says the defendant can have the autopsy sample for an independent forensic pathologist’s assessment and evaluation.

Magistrate Fajana granted the request on Tuesday, April 4, at the Samuel Ilori Court House, Ikeja District Court 13, Ogba.

It was gathered that the sample requested by the school included urine, blood and other body fluid collected at autopsy.

Magistrate Fajana said:

“Samples of the urine, blood and other body fluid collected at autopsy, samples of bone and muscle taken from the deceased for purpose of DNA independent analysis.

“All photographs taken during the conduct of the autopsy, copies of all histology slides reported as part of the post-mortem examination.

“Copies of any other working sample and documents made in the course of the autopsy and result of all toxicology tests conducted”.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Fajana adjourned proceedings till Monday, April 17, for further hearing, and the deceased’s parents are to testify on the scheduled day.

