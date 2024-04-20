The federal government has denied a viral social media post claiming that every parent is entitled to a N50,000 child support grant

The post, which has been shared widely on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, falsely attributed the scheme to President Bola Tinubu and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs

The government has urged citizens to be cautious of fake news and has confirmed that the child support scheme is a hoax

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

State House, Abuja - The federal government has debunked a social media post claiming it is giving N50,000 each as a child support grant to every Nigerian parent.

A post which has gone viral on social media claimed that President Bola Tinubu, due to the high level of complaints from parents regarding the cost of feeding their children, asked the (suspended) minister of humanitarian affairs and disaster management, Betta Edu, to open a child support scheme.

The FG has dismissed a social media post claiming it is giving N50,000 each as a child support grant to every Nigerian parent. Photo credit: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

"Every Nigerian parent is entitled to receive the sum of N50,000 for six months," the post claimed, adding an application link.

Beware of fake news, presidency tells Nigerians

Dismissing the purported child support scheme as a hoax, Dada Olusegun, a special assistant to President Tinubu on social media, urged Nigerians to beware of fake news.

Many X users who reacted to Olusegun's post also confirmed that the post has gone viral on WhatsApp, Meta's free messaging and video-calling app, which has over 51 million users in Nigeria, according to 'Bosun Tijani, the minister of communications, innovation and digital economy.

Sir Tafawa Balewa of Ilorin, @alaya_001, said:

"It has been flying on WhatsApp e don even tire me to inform them that it’s fake news."

FG rolls out N50,000 grant to market women

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has rolled out a Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme (PCGS) to help small businesses and petty traders as part of the Palliative Programme.

A statement by the Bank of Industry says the scheme offers grants without repayment obligations to eligible small business owners operating in different sectors such as trading, food services, ICT, transportation, creatives and artisans.

The scheme targets 70% women and youth, 10% people with disabilities, and 5% senior citizens, with the remaining 15% spread across other demographics.

Source: Legit.ng