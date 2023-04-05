Peter Obi has said that the leaked audio of the conversation between him and Bishop David Oyedepo of the Winners Chaple is doctored

Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, has said he has directed his legal team to commence legal action against Peoples Gazette, a media outlet that published leaked audio between him and Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel.

Reacting to the leaked audio on Wednesday, March 5, the former governor of Anambra state insisted that the audio was doctored and accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal of setting out to tarnish his image.

Obi alleged that the APC is trying to divert his attention and that of his supporters to reclaim his alleged stolen mandate is manifesting in 3 ways.

He cited a "malicious accusation" by Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, the leaked audio where he was heard begging the cleric to mobilise votes for him and saying "yes daddy" throughout the call.

The Labour Party candidate also claimed that the APC and the federal government are mounting pressure on him to leave the country and stop fighting the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

Recall that after the leaked audio, on Saturday, April 1, Obi took a break from Twitter but returned on Tuesday, April 4, to respond to Mohammed's allegation of felony and neither denied nor confirmed the authenticity of the leaked audio.

However, Obi returned to the microblogging space and denied the audio, disclosing that his legal team would take necessary action against it.

His statement reads in part:

"Let me reiterate that the audio call being circulated is fake, and at no time throughout the campaign and now did I ever say, think, or even imply that the 2023 election is, or was a religious war."

