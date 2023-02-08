Rapper Olamide has excited his fans and industry colleagues on social media after sharing his first IG post of the year

The indigenous rap musician was spotted rocking a designer tracksuit as he posed in an expensive Malibu neighbourhood

Many flooded the rapper’s comment section with mixed reactions as they hailed him for his influence

Nigerian rapper Olamide Adedeji has just officially kicked things off for the year 2023 as suggested by his recent post.

The rapper and music business executive shared his first post of the year and there’s no denying he has been taking time off to get much-needed rest and clarity.

Olamide was spotted rocking a stylish two-piece tracksuit as he posed in an expensive neighbourhood in Malibu.

“Loads of love from Malibu,” the Durosoke hitmaker captioned the photos shared on his page.

Check them out below:

Olamide’s fans and colleagues react

mokospace_ said:

“Baba way they never give Grammy award but we street verified grammy for you boss. You are the king.”

iamtrinityguy said:

“Mr olamide you really do a lot for this industry, may God bless you for us badoo na baba.”

_iam_prudent said:

“As a king remain the king that you're that's what I have seen in you.. bigger you @olamide.”

iruommah said:

“In you I trust, in you I believe, in you I hope, Eledami ma shun, ori iyami wa wi ire fumi lati o'dor king baddo.”

smokepreacher00 said:

“Strategically they are people that will assemble to fight in the United States for Afrofusion and deep Afro.. we are doing it already but we need more energy like when baddie started. Ko gbo nkankan as in his entire ears was off. I remember baddo makes song like everyday cause we were one of his best fans... you see this man is getting older and needs rest he needs to calm down cause basically he his not wood and that's why we have @fireboydml the raw sensation to help your body relax and make sure that music drops in your ears like drip, we have @asakemusic Mr money with the vibe the YBnl king of electronic dancehall music... who can talk about the other acts coming from way back @likeshofficial and @adekunlegold….. from my understanding baddo has built men not boys... but does YBNL empire want to relax and watch others? No! Baddo comes up with setups if you understand the system of the Lagos state government then that's YBNL.. we are Lagos we will rule the Lagos. YBNL baba iya yan.”

