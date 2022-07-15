The Magistrates Court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State, has discharged two human rights activists, Amini Udoka and Emmanuel Larry, who were arrested and prosecuted by the state government for pasting posters of ‘Buhari must Go,’ in April 2021, AIT News reported.

Legit.ng gathered that the duo were arrested by the State’s Police Command on April 5, 2021, and arraigned in court for allegedly embarking on a smear campaign against President Buhari in Lokoja, the state capital.

A banner with the image of Amini Udoka and Emmanuel Larry was displayed by protesters agitating for their freedom. Photo: SERAP

The duo were reportedly beaten up by some hoodlums and spent 78 days in detention, before being granted bail last year.

During court proceedings on Thursday, July 14 in Lokoja, the Magistrate, Tanko Muhammed, dismissed the suit, after suffering a series of adjournments.

The accused men have, however, said they will be filing a Fundamental Human Rights Abuse Suit against the state government to seek claims, over the alleged breach of their rights.

As reported by Premium Times, the legal counsel to the duo accused the state governor, Yahaya Bello, and his deputy, Edward Onoja of the wrath inflicted on his clients.

He said:

"The two men were tortured by political thugs” and “were remanded in Kabba prison for 78 days, to waste away.”

The Magistrate while delivering his judgement gave credit and appraisal to AAC presidential candidate and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore for playing a key role in the acquittal of the duo.

He thanked Sowore for “standing up for the weak and vulnerable youths across tribes of this country.”

Appellate court sacks prominent lawmaker for defecting

In another development, the opposition party in Bayelsa state, the All Progressive Congress (APC) has won a legal suit against Honourable Daniel Charles.

Honourable Charles, a lawmaker in the Bayelsa state parliament was dragged to the appellate court for decamping from APC to PDP.

In the ruling of the appellate court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Charles has been ordered to return the salaries he collected from the 14th of April, 2021.

Court orders release of Okorocha’s passport amid fraud allegations

Meanwhile, another lawmaker this time around got a favourable judgment from the federal high court sitting in Abuja.

Senator Rochas Okorocha was granted permission to travel abroad for medical check attention The federal high court in Abuja presided over by Justice Iyang Ekwo gave the declaration on Wednesday, July 6.

However, Senator Okorocha's request was permitted the request with a caveat by the federal high court.

