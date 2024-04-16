A former Nigerian presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said the parallel market rate for the dollar is presently lower than the official rate

Omokri said the recovery of the naira has economically ruined all those who believed an alleged N2,000 to $1 prophecy

Legit.ng reports that the value of the naira gained strength on Tuesday, April 16, as it allegedly sold at N1,000 to the dollar at the parallel market

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, the former special assistant on social media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has said the patronage of locally-made products against their foreign substitutes is helping to "grow the naira".

Omokri, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said on Tuesday evening, April 16, that the parallel market rate for the dollar is currently lower than the official rate. According to him, "this is unprecedented".

The naira reportedly sustained its rebound and rose to N1000/$1. Photo credits: Reno Omokri

The diaspora-based social media personality mocked those who are not pleased with the naira rebound.

Omokri tweeted via his verified account:

"Right now, the parallel market rate for the dollar is actually lower than the official rate. This is unprecedented.

"The recovery of the naira has economically ruined all those who believed Arise TV's ₦2000 to $1 prophecy. Many of them bought vast sums of Dollars, thinking the Naira would crash. Even more speculated on USDT via Binance. Today, they are desperate. #GrowNairaBuyNaija is working."

In another tweet on Tuesday night, April 16, Omokri said the dollar is currently exchanged at N1000 to $1.

His wrote:

"Remember how they destroyed your finances by deceiving you into buying Dollars because they said Dollars would soon trade for ₦2000 to $1? Now they are telling you to purchase Dollars again. The dollar that is now ₦1000 to $1."

