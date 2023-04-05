A tragic incident has occurred within the Dekina local government area in Kogi state, north-central Nigeria

Reports have that some suspected gunmen invaded the local government has caused mayhem

Pastor Jacob Wodi Hulobu of the Living Faith Church was pronounced a victim of the gunmen's fury

Kogi, Dekina - Pastor Jacob Wodi Hulobu of the Living Faith Church in Aloko- Oganenigwu in the Dekina local government area of Kogi State has reportedly been shot dead by some unknown gunmen.

As reported by Daily Trust, Pastor Hulobu was shot dead when the suspected gunmen invaded the local government on Sunday, April 2.

The Kogi State police command is yet to issue a statement as regards the gunmen's invasion of the Dekina local government. Photo: NPF HQ

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that Pastor Hulobu and some of his members during the morning church service had scampered for safety during the invasion by the notorious gunmen.

A member of his church, identified as Samuel, revealed that Pastor Hulobu returned to the scene of the incident to observe the condition of the church when he was sighted and shot dead by the gunmen.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Samuel said:

“He escaped during church service in the morning. He thought everything was calm and went back to check if the church was touched when he was killed.”

Legit.ng gathered that Pastor Hulobu took to his social media page to recount how he escaped the first attack by the notorious gunmen. However, he was declared dead a few hours after returning to the incident scene.

Before his untimely demise, Pastor Hulobu had staged a crusade titled Let the fire fall: Three Nights of Wanders,’ slated to hold between April 13th and 15th. His wife and child survive him.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Police Command has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident at the time of this report.

Source: Legit.ng