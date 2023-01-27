Bola Tinubu has congratulated Gboyega Oyetola over his victory at the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal

Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola has been congratulated by All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu congratulated Oyetola on his victory at the Osun Election Petition Tribunal.

The 3-man election tribunal chaired by Justice Tertsea Kume on Friday, January 27, in Osogbo ruled that Oyetola is the duly elected governor of the state.

Bola Tinubu has congratulated Oyetola over his tribunal victory. Photo credit: Gboyega Oyetola

Source: Facebook

In a congratulatory message to Oyetola and made available to Legit.ng, Asiwaju Tinubu said the victory of Oyetola was deserving.

Tinubu says it is victory over darkness

The APC presidential candidate described the victory as triumph of courage and perseverance, and light over the forces of darkness that sought to arrest the progressive good governance the APC administration delivered to the people of Osun State under the leadership of Oyetola.

Tinubu said in the statement signed by his Media Aide, Tunde Rahman said:

"The forces of darkness plotted to extinguish the able leadership and progressive good governance that improved the quality of life of our people under your leadership. But today, the Tribunal delivered justice and restored the mandate freely given to you and our great party."

