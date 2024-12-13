Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs, governance, and politics.

FCT, Abuja - President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Friday, December 13, President Bola Tinubu made Nyesom Wike a minister because of his performance in Rivers state.

Legit.ng reports that Akpabio spoke at a book launch to mark the 57th birthday celebration of the federal capital territory (FCT) minister.

The Nigerian No.3 citizen described Wike as a workaholic public officer and someone who gives his best in any office he finds himself.

He said:

“Let me tell you why you were nominated into the FEC by President Tinubu despite being an opposition politician.

“Your performance, as a local government chairman, Chief of Staff to the Rivers state government, minister and two-term governor gave you the job.

“You have made us proud as the FCT minister. You have turned Abuja into a model city befitting the capital of a country. You are a very committed public officer who has no room for excuses on any given task.

“In less than two years, you have turned Abuja into a huge construction site.”

Minister celebrates Wike

In the same vein, Mariya Mahmoud, the FCT minister of state, eulogised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, describing him as "a visionary leader who is committed to service delivery".

According to a statement issued on Friday, December 13, by her special assistant media, Austine Elemue, Mahmoud said:

“On this special day, we join hands in celebrating your life, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the growth and development of the Federal Capital Territory and Nigeria as a whole.

“Your visionary guidance and dedication to service inspire many. As you mark another year of impactful existence, may you be blessed with wisdom, strength, and good health to continue your noble service to the nation."

Group lambasts critics dragging Wike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a group backed Wike in achieving positive developments in the FCT.

The group, Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ), maintained that Wike's enemies are on a mission to disrupt his ongoing efforts to transform the FCT into a model capital territory.

