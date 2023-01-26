What would propel Atiku Abubakar's victory in the forthcoming general election, has been uncovered

According to Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke, the victory of the PDP flagbearer would be based also on women's critical role during the polls

Adeleke however urged the women in the state to start campaigning for Atiku as the election approaches, noting the former VP will bring good tidings to Osun state and Nigeria as a whole

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, on Wednesday, January 25th, disclosed that female voters are critical to the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, in the forthcoming presidential election, slated for Saturday, February 25.

Adeleke made this disclosure while addressing party supporters at the inauguration of Organising For Atiku Abubakar Development Agenda, (OFAADA), in Osogbo, on Wednesday, Vanguard reported.

Adeleke says women can aid Atiku's victory in the forthcoming presidential election. Photo credit: Osun State Government, Atiku Abubakar

How women can help Atiku win, Adeleke reveals

The governor urged every woman to embark on what he termed a ‘liberation campaign’ against All Progressives Congress, (APC).

Adeleke said:

“The female folk are very important to the victory of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the February 25 election. Your active participation in politicking speaks volumes of your importance..

“From this moment, you are all duty bound to start campaigning the good tidings Atiku’s presidency will bring to Osun and Nigeria as a whole.”

Meanwhile, a representative of Amina Titi-Atiku, Mrs Dupe Sanni-Adeleke urged women in the state to inform their neighbours of the importance of voting for Atiku as president in the forthcoming election, stressing that only the PDP candidate has the experience to rediscover Nigeria.

