Timi Frank has rejected the majority judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal

According to the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the judges compromised

He consequently called on Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to urgently investigate the judges

A message has been sent to the National Judicial Council and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The message was sent by former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank.

Frank send the message in reaction to the majority judgement of the Osun state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal. The Tribunal has sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Frank in a statement made available to Leit.ng said the verdict fell short of expectations and does not reflect the will of the majority of the people of Osun who freely elected Senator Adeleke as governor.

He urged the National Judicial Council to urgently cause a probe of the verdict while the EFCC should investigate the judges who wrote the majority judgement.

He also called on the United States of America to place a visa ban on the Osun tribunal judges found to have used their highly exalted position as arbiters to derail and frustrate the growth of democracy in the country.

