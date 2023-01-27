The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the ruling on the Tribunal that sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke in Osun State.

The tribunal established that Adeleke, who was declared the winner of the June 2022 governorship election in Osun, emerged with overvoting results.

After deducting the results established to be from overvoting, the remaining figure showed that Oyetola won the poll and the tribunal declared him the winner.

The court subsequently ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of Governor Ademola Adeleke and issue the same to Oyetola.

But reacting to the judgment on the APC verified Twitter page, the spokesperson of the APC, Felix Morka, described the development as a true representation of democracy.

The statement reads in part:

"The All Progressives Congress (APC) heartily congratulates Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, our Party faithful, and the good people of Osun State on the resounding victory at the Election Tribunal earlier today.

“The Tribunal’s verdict represents victory for democracy and the rule of law. It is a categorical affirmation of the will of the Osun electorate as expressed at the polls.

“The peaceful conduct of the Osun governorship election and effective recourse procedures are eloquent testaments to our Party’s commitment to bequeathing a legacy of credible elections and independent and fair dispensation of electoral justice.

“The Tribunal’s findings and verdict on the pivotal question of over-voting yet again underscores the massive significance of the programme of electoral reform, and new and efficient technologies implemented by the APC administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Again, congratulations to the triumphant people of Osun State.”

