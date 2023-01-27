Adegboyega Oyetola has reacted to his victory at the Osun state governorship election petition tribunal on Friday, January 27

Oyetola who was declared the winner of the July 16 2022 governorship election said he was happy with the ruling

The Iragbiji-born politician said he is ready to serve Osun for a second term just as he added that he was confident that he won the guber poll

Iragbiji, Osun state - Adegboyega Oyetola has expressed happiness over his victory at the Osun state governorship election petition tribunal.

The tribunal hearing the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Oyetola against the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Ademola Adeleke annulled the result of the July 16 Osun governorship poll on Friday, January 27.

Adegboyega Oyetola expressed joy as the tribunal declared him the winner of the Osun 2022 governorship election. Photo credit: @GboyegaOyetola

Source: Twitter

Justice Tetsea Kume who delivered a majority decision declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not comply substantially with the constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Adeleke was subsequently sacked while INEC was ordered to withdraw the certificate of return issued to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The victory is for all, Oyetola says

Speaking to the press in Iragbiji after the tribunal's ruling, Oyetola said it is a collective victory for the APC, the people of Osun state and democracy.

He expressed appreciation for his supporters for standing by him and "for their courage and loyalty."

Oyetola further urged his supporters to remain calm especially as the tribunal judgement is in their favour.

He commended his legal team and the tribunal for painstakingly looking at his petition and ensuring justice is done.

How INEC will benefit from the tribunal ruling

Oyetola stated further that INEC is the greatest beneficiary of the tribunal ruling. According to him, the judgement will give the electoral body the opportunity to look at the anomalies to avoid repetitions, especially in the forthcoming general elections.

He added that the victory will give APC members the needed energy to prepare for the forthcoming presidential election.

Oyetola said he is ready to serve Osun for second term just as he added that he was confident that he won the guber poll

"I am very happy and I thank the members of the press for your support throughout the period of the election tribunal," he said.

Adeleke reacts to Osun tribunal ruling

In a related development, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has rejected the tribunal ruling which sacked him, describing it as “a m*iscarriage of justice”.

The Osun state governor vowed to challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal. Ademola Adeleke vowed to appeal the tribunal ruling which sacked him as Osun state governor.

Meanwhile, Adeleke will remain in office pending the final determination of the matter by superior courts; the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

Source: Legit.ng