President Bola Tinubu is set to present the 2025 national budget to a joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday, December 17.

The announcement was made by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during a plenary session on Thursday, 12 December

The budget presentation will take place in the House of Representatives’ chamber, Channels Television reported.

Akpabio’s statement confirmed the date and venue for the highly anticipated event.

Before this announcement, President Tinubu had submitted the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) for the years 2025-2027 to both the Senate and the House of Representatives last Tuesday. \

These documents outline the government’s financial planning for the next three years, Vanguard reported.

The Senate Committee on Finance, National Planning, and Economic Affairs has been tasked with reviewing the MTEF/FSP documents. The committee has been given one week to consider the documents and provide a report.

Source: Legit.ng