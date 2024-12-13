Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Benue state police command has arrested a lecturer at the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University of Agriculture (JOSTUM), Makurdi, Dr Ichor Tersagh.

According to reports making the rounds on Friday, December 13, he was arrested for allegedly masterminding the abduction of the wife of his colleague, Mrs Susan Anyagh.

How did the lecturer kidnapped ASUU chairman's wife?

According to The Punch, Mrs. Anyagh was reportedly kidnapped on December 7, 2024, along Otukpo Road in Makurdi by armed men.

She was later discovered unconscious by the roadside at Ameladu in Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

Her husband, Paul Anyagh, is the chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), JOSTUM chapter.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that the kidnappers were said to have collected the N1.3 million found in her car, beat her to a coma and abandoned her on a bush path.

Police react

Reacting to the development, the state police command spokesperson, Superintendent Catherine Anene disclosed that Dr. Ichor was apprehended following the information availed the police by the victim.

The statement added:

“While moving in the vehicle, her abductors received a call from Dr Ichor ordering that she should be killed, and she became agitated.

“When they sighted a police checkpoint ahead that was checking vehicles, they decided to reverse to a hidden place.

“They parked the car, brought her out, collected the sum of N1,350,000 she had in the car, opened the car boot, and took a vehicle jack, which they used to hit the back of her neck, and she fell.”

Police arrest lecturer

Interestingly, Anene added that the lecturer had been arrested in connection with the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

“Details of the investigation will be communicated in due time and necessary actions shall be taken.”

