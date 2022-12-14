Experts say the Nigerian military has played a critical role in maintaining democracy in recent times

Some stakeholders have urged the armed forces to maintain the status quo as a stabilising force in the country

They, specifically, urged the military to be stay away from politics and continue in its trajectory of securing the country

FCT, Abuja - The Centre for African Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) says Nigerian Armed Forces have demonstrated preparedness and zeal towards a credible, transparent and violence-free elections in 2023.

The stakeholders noted that the apolitical stance of the military is reassuring and enough reason for Nigerians to celebrate the protection and perseveration of their nascent democracy.

The stakeholders noted that the improved security in the country in recent times is because of the military's focus on its core mandate. Photo credit: CALSER

Speaking at a press conference attended by Legit.ng on Wednesday, December 14 in Abuja, Executive Director of CALSER, Cecilia Ikechukwu, described the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Lucky Irabor as the gamechanger in the war against insurgents, bandits and other criminals.

She said as a leader, the CDS understands the value of teamwork which he has entrenched since his appointment.

Her words:

"We must admit that the Armed Forces' involvement in internal security operations has indeed been the game changer in our efforts to address the threats posed by criminal elements and their sponsors across the country.

"This much has been evident in the numerous gains recorded in the war against Boko Haram terrorists, separationist agitators, kidnappers, bandits, religious extremists and other acts of criminalities.

"The level of inter-agencies collaborations championed by the indefatigable Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, is worthy of commendation.

''It goes, therefore, to highlight that the Chief of Defence Staff as a leader, understands the value of teamwork, which he has entrenched since his appointment to lead the critical Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"As a group, we are not surprised by the exploits of the Chief of Defence Staff because of his track record, which includes but is not limited to Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, where he led the ascendency of the military over the Boko Haram terrorist group in 2016.''

Military urged to do more to secure Nigeria, protect democracy

The stakeholders also acknowledged the efforts of other security chiefs in the country for complimenting the endeavours of the CDS.

They said:

"The capacity of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to deal with unscrupulous elements has never been in doubt. The apolitical stance of the Armed Forces is reassuring.

''It should give Nigerians a cause to celebrate in the protection and perseveration of our nascent democracy.

"As concerned stakeholders in the Nigerian Project, our position remains that the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have proven to be reliable and well-positioned to defend and protect the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

The Centre, therefore, called on all well-meaning Nigerians to extend their support to the Armed Forces in the preservation of our democracy cannot be overemphasized.

The stakeholders urged the Chief of Defence Staff not to rest on his oars in leading the Armed Forces in the most proactive and operationally effective manner.

2023: Nigerian Army commended for its apolitical posture ahead of polls

In a related development, the Coalition against Terrorism and Banditry in Nigeria has described the Nigerian Army as a bastion of democracy through its numerous interventions, especially in internal security operations across the country.

Commending the Army for its uncompromising and apolitical posture, the Coalition said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has injected fresh ideas into the operations and welfare of troops in line with global trends in addressing security challenges.

In a statement signed by its convener, Comr. Ibrahim Ahmed, the group also hailed the leadership of the Nigerian Army for undertaking the annual Chief of Army Staff conference held in Sokoto state.

We're winning the war against terrorism, says Chief of Air Staff

Recall that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, recently declared that the Nigerian military is gradually winning the war against terrorism.

According to Air Marshal Amao, the magnanimity of President Muhammadu Buhari in providing the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) with new and modern platforms has been instrumental to the level of successes been recorded against terrorists and insurgents.

He also noted that NAF's ability to effectively operationalize their usage in the battlefield has been a determining factor in the successes recorded.

