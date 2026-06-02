Former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai (retd.), defends security agencies' ability to track bandits despite recent abductions

Former general calls for reforms in recruitment, training, and welfare of security personnel

Advocates for enhancing the National Counter Terrorism Centre for improved operational response

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai (retd.), has dismissed suggestions that security agencies are unable to trace bandits and kidnappers who openly circulate videos and communicate from their hideouts.

He argued that Nigeria’s security architecture already possesses the capability to identify and track such criminal elements operating across the country.

Ex-Chief of Army Staff Drops Bombshell Over Insecurity In Nigeria, "We Can Locate Bandits"

Source: Twitter

Security capacity under scrutiny

Buratai made the remarks during a television interview while reacting to recent high-profile abductions, including the attack on schools in Oyo State, where pupils and teachers were kidnapped and a teacher was later killed, Punch reported.

He questioned the narrative of limited capacity, stating:

“I don’t think they failed to locate. If they can locate ordinary citizens or social media influencers, I don’t believe they can locate these bandits that flaunt their loot or whatever activities they do.”

He, however, added that he would not accuse security agencies of incompetence, suggesting that operational considerations may influence decisions.

Call for stronger security framework

The former army chief stressed the need for sustained reforms, including increased recruitment, training and improved welfare for personnel across security agencies.

“There must be capacity building of all the security agencies, and continuously,” he said, adding that better accommodation and working conditions were essential for effectiveness.

Buratai also pointed to the existence of specialised military units such as the Special Boat Service and Army Special Forces, noting that they are trained for rescue missions and high-risk operations, Ledership reported.

He further advocated expanding the National Counter Terrorism Centre with state-level branches to improve coordination, intelligence sharing and operational response in tackling kidnapping and terrorism nationwide.

School abduction: Protests rock Oyo

Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the Take-It-Back Movement on Monday, June 1, took to the streets of Ibadan, Oyo state, to protest rising insecurity and demand urgent action over the abduction of school pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area. Anger rises in Ibadan as citizens protest Oyo school abductions and insecurity.

The protesters gathered at Mokola Roundabout, a busy point in the state capital, where they openly pressed authorities and security agencies to step up rescue efforts and curb the growing wave of kidnappings in the state.

Source: Legit.ng