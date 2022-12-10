Stakeholders in the northeast say efforts to tackle poverty, illiteracy and ecological challenges in the region are ongoing

The stakeholders commended the efforts of the federal government in the region through the North East Development Commission

They, however, called on the government and foreign bodies to continue to show support for the region's rebuilding efforts

FCT, Abuja - The Network for Good Governance in Nigeria has applauded the federal government through the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) for its extraordinary contributions to the development of the region.

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by its executive director, Dr. Adam Abu, the group said the NEDC has effectively tackled the menace of poverty, illiteracy, and ecological challenges in the northeastern states.

Dr Alkail was specifically commended for leading the commission well. Photo credit: NEDC

Abu noted that the NEDC has gone beyond resettlement, rehabilitation, integration, and reconstruction of infrastructure for victims to develop the northeast into a safe, economically vibrant, ICT-driven 21st-century region.

Outlining the recent projects of the agency, Abu said the construction of the 54km Ngalda-Mutai road abandoned due to the activities of Boko Haram was a welcome development.

He said the road is economically-strategic as it links many agriculturally viable communities of Fika and Gujba local government areas of Yobe state.

In education, Abu said the establishment of a mega school in each senatorial district across the northeast will impact positively the children whose learning was hampered by insurgency.

He also noted that the provision of ICT centers, educational materials and other will further help the region's youths.

Abu added that the NEDC has shown its commitment to healthcare with numerous interventions.

He said:

"The Borno state specialist hospital, the federal neuropsychiatric hospital, the 7 division military hospital Maimalari Cantonment and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH ), and others are addressing the challenges in the health sector.

"The NEDC has forged partnerships with some international bodies, one of which was with the United Nations Office of Projects Services (UNOPS) to upscale activities at the two oxygen plants in Borno state.

"The agency recently took over from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) the responsibilities of routine food distribution to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in designated camps, host and liberated communities in Borno and Adamawa states.

"The interventions are endless - in housing, road networks, food and non-food items, security, emergencies, markets, and many others."

The group, therefore, applauded NEDC's managing director, Mohammed Alkali, for adhering to the mandate of the agency

Describing Alkali as a patriot, with an unblemished record of integrity and accountability, Abu said he has ensured strict and prudent utilization of the agency's resources to meet the needs of the common people.

Flooding: NEDC provides relief materials to victims in affected states

Recall that the Coalition of Northern Human Rights Group (CNHRG) recently applauded the prompt responses of the federal government through the NEDC and its managing director, Mohammed Alkali to the rampaging flooding in the region.

The group made this known in its assessment report on the impact of the natural disaster in the north and efforts of intervention agencies.

According to the report signed by secretary-general, Ibrahim Ahmed, the rights group said NEDC donated relief materials to flood victims to cushion the effect on the affected communities.

NEDC to launch 10-Year master plan for northeast region

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that NEDC said it was developing a regional stabilization and development master plan for the northeast region.

The NEDC Act 2017 mandates the commission to develop a master plan that will guide the commission's functions, programmes, projects, and schemes.

To have a comprehensive master plan, the NEDC met with all stakeholders at an engagement forum in Abuja.

